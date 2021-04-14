$0.47 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 182,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $694.02 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.