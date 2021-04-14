$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. Xilinx has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $154.93.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.