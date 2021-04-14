$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NPO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,140. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

