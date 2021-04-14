$1.39 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. EastGroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

