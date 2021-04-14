$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $0.57. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $10.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $94.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,765. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

