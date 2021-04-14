$1.50 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.15. 613,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632,688. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

