$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 795,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

