10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.20

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.20 and last traded at $199.99, with a volume of 29657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544 over the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

