11,517 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 593.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

