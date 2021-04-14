1,281 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.
DE stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.88. 27,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,195. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
