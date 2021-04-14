$131.77 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $131.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.40 million and the lowest is $124.08 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $570.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $573.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $617.78 million, with estimates ranging from $588.69 million to $648.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

SUPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 615,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

