13,523 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$59.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

