14,640 Shares in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

