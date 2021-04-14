$154.46 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $154.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 519,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

