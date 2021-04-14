$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce sales of $16.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.20 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $86.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.22 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.07.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.