16,245 Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,406,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

CERT opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.33. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

