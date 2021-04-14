16,802 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

EFG opened at $104.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

