20,095 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.