25,214 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,729 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

