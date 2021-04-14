2,818 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.50. 20,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.