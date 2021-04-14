2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). 2U posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,791. 2U has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

