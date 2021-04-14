2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. 2U has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 2U by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

