3,407 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

