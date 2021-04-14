3,574 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

TARS opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

