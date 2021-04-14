3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,801. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

