4,145 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.55. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

