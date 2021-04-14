4,380 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

