4,451 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of SIZE traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $124.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,937. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22.

