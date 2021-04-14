5,035 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,772. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

