57,822 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Bought by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 217,407 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PMO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

