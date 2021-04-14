$659.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $659.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $698.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $635.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $680.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.34.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. 476,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,263. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $66.62.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

