$740,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $910,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $24.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,453. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.