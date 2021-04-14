7,424 Shares in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter.

TOK stock opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

