7,600 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock worth $14,275,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.