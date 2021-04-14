93,970 Shares in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Mmtec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Mmtec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

