$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.16 million to $13.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,617. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

