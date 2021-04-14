ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 28 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

