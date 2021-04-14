Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 437,772 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.3% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. 121,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,287. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

