Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 552.3% from the March 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,971. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

