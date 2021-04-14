Abyss (ABYSS) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $932,361.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00059749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00635387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

