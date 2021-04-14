ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.78.

ACAD opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 311,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

