ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

