Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 327,189 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

