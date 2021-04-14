Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

