Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

