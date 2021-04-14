Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after purchasing an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,310. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $79.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

