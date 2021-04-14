Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,402.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

