Acropolis Investment Management LLC Invests $111,000 in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $54.80. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.