Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,207. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

