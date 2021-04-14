Acuity Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $173.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

